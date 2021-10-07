TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) Hits New 52-Week High at $99.72

TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $99.72 and last traded at $98.93, with a volume of 172440 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $99.57.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TNET shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of TriNet Group from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TriNet Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of TriNet Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.92 price target on the stock.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $91.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.85. The company has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.88 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.75. TriNet Group had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 37.63%. The company had revenue of $302.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.24 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.54, for a total transaction of $30,104.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Samantha Wellington sold 15,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.92, for a total transaction of $1,244,610.56. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 73,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,033,489.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 175,129 shares of company stock worth $15,133,230 over the last quarter. 39.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 94.3% during the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 15,976 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,158,000 after buying an additional 7,754 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in TriNet Group by 86.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,041 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 4,645 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in TriNet Group by 92.5% in the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 699,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,681,000 after purchasing an additional 336,045 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in TriNet Group by 10.7% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 275,292 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,953,000 after purchasing an additional 26,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in TriNet Group by 2.5% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 92,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,204,000 after purchasing an additional 2,212 shares in the last quarter. 89.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TriNet Group Company Profile (NYSE:TNET)

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions including industry solutions to small and mid sized businesses. Its services include payroll processing tax administration, employee benefits and a human resource technology platform with online and mobile tools and also employee onboarding and termination, compensation reporting, expense management, and benefits enrollment and administration.

