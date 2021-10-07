Trinity Biotech plc (NASDAQ:TRIB) Short Interest Down 14.9% in September

Trinity Biotech plc (NASDAQ:TRIB) was the target of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 279,200 shares, a drop of 14.9% from the August 31st total of 327,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 196,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Trinity Biotech in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in Trinity Biotech in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Trinity Biotech in the 1st quarter worth approximately $137,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Trinity Biotech by 171.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 60,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 37,950 shares during the period. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc grew its holdings in shares of Trinity Biotech by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 100,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 18,865 shares in the last quarter. 27.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TRIB stock opened at $2.01 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.88. Trinity Biotech has a twelve month low of $1.75 and a twelve month high of $6.82. The company has a market capitalization of $42.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.72 and a beta of 1.65.

Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 9th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. Trinity Biotech had a positive return on equity of 1,412.82% and a negative net margin of 1.62%. The business had revenue of $25.84 million for the quarter.

About Trinity Biotech

Trinity Biotech Plc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of medical diagnostic products for the clinical laboratory and point-of-care segments of the diagnostic market. It operates through the Americas and Rest of World geographical segments. The company was founded by Ronan O’Caoimh and Denis R.

