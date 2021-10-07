Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) Given “Equal Weight” Rating at Wells Fargo & Company

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $107.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of $90.00. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 0.80% from the company’s previous close.

TBK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Triumph Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $75.07 price objective (down from $78.00) on shares of Triumph Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Triumph Bancorp from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $112.00 price target (down previously from $116.00) on shares of Triumph Bancorp in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.85.

NASDAQ TBK opened at $106.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 23.38 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.86. Triumph Bancorp has a one year low of $35.99 and a one year high of $107.35.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $104.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.65 million. Triumph Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 28.08%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Triumph Bancorp will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director C Todd Sparks sold 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.30, for a total transaction of $324,140.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 82,344 shares of company stock worth $7,509,004 in the last ninety days. 6.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 3.2% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 5,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 32,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,423,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 6.6% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in Triumph Bancorp by 26.3% during the first quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. grew its position in Triumph Bancorp by 6.5% in the second quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 4,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 79.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Triumph Bancorp Company Profile

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company which offers traditional banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Factoring, Banking and Corporate. The Factoring segment includes the operations of Triumph Business Capital which offers factoring services.

