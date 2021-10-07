trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2.85.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered trivago from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on trivago from $4.00 to $3.60 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd.

Get trivago alerts:

trivago stock opened at $2.47 on Thursday. trivago has a twelve month low of $1.25 and a twelve month high of $5.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $883.82 million, a P/E ratio of -41.17 and a beta of 1.75.

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $115.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.24 million. trivago had a negative return on equity of 3.20% and a negative net margin of 9.28%. On average, equities research analysts expect that trivago will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Par Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in trivago by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,318,683 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,945,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094,643 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in trivago by 960.9% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,528,169 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,571,000 after buying an additional 1,384,123 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in trivago by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 815,905 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,701,000 after buying an additional 38,790 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in trivago by 53.2% in the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 267,721 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $886,000 after buying an additional 93,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of trivago in the 2nd quarter valued at about $609,000. 8.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

trivago Company Profile

trivago NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a global hotel and accommodation search platform. It also offers marketing tools and services for advertisers. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Developed Europe, and Rest of the World. The Americas segment comprises of Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Columbia, Ecuador, Mexico, Peru, the United States, and Uruguay.

Further Reading: What is channel trading?



Receive News & Ratings for trivago Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for trivago and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.