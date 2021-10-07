TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI) Short Interest Up 17.3% in September

TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 515,300 shares, an increase of 17.3% from the August 31st total of 439,200 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 156,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Sidoti upgraded TrueBlue from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut TrueBlue from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded TrueBlue from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TrueBlue presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.25.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TBI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in TrueBlue by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,903,918 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $130,005,000 after acquiring an additional 404,396 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of TrueBlue in the 2nd quarter worth $7,463,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TrueBlue by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,366,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $122,742,000 after buying an additional 233,643 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TrueBlue by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,428,746 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,162,000 after buying an additional 228,524 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TrueBlue in the 2nd quarter worth $6,233,000. Institutional investors own 94.11% of the company’s stock.

TBI traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $29.82. 283 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 185,063. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.43. TrueBlue has a 52-week low of $14.99 and a 52-week high of $29.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 25.50 and a beta of 1.69.

TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08. TrueBlue had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 2.01%. The company had revenue of $515.96 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that TrueBlue will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TrueBlue Company Profile

TrueBlue, Inc engages in the provision of staffing, recruitment process outsourcing and managed service provider solutions. It operates through the following segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers staffing solutions for blue-collar, contingent on-demand and skilled labor to a broad range of industries that include retail, manufacturing, warehousing, logistics, energy, construction, hospitality and others.

