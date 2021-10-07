TrueFeedBack (TFBX) Trading Up 29.5% This Week

TrueFeedBack (CURRENCY:TFBX) traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 7th. One TrueFeedBack coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0043 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. TrueFeedBack has a total market capitalization of $10.25 million and $312,234.00 worth of TrueFeedBack was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, TrueFeedBack has traded 29.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001843 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.32 or 0.00050370 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $124.60 or 0.00229707 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.49 or 0.00104152 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001845 BTC.

TrueFeedBack Coin Profile

TFBX is a coin. TrueFeedBack’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,357,575,088 coins. The official message board for TrueFeedBack is medium.com/@truefeedbackchain . The official website for TrueFeedBack is www.truefeedbackchain.com . TrueFeedBack’s official Twitter account is @TFBChain

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFeedBack is a survey/bounty platform where companies, institutions, academicians or other interested parties can create surveys or bounties. Users can participate in these surveys and bounties, get incentives for participating and stay anonymous all the time. “

Buying and Selling TrueFeedBack

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFeedBack directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueFeedBack should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TrueFeedBack using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

