Truegame Trading 169.7% Higher This Week (TGAME)

Truegame (CURRENCY:TGAME) traded 6.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 7th. One Truegame coin can now be purchased for $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Truegame has a market capitalization of $204,062.98 and approximately $1,697.00 worth of Truegame was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Truegame has traded 169.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Truegame alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001862 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.83 or 0.00049972 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002354 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $121.88 or 0.00227028 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.12 or 0.00104531 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001863 BTC.

Truegame Coin Profile

TGAME is a coin. Its launch date was May 11th, 2018. Truegame’s total supply is 101,945,017 coins and its circulating supply is 82,575,464 coins. The official message board for Truegame is medium.com/truegame . Truegame’s official website is ico.truegame.io . Truegame’s official Twitter account is @truegameSRL and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Truegame is a blockchain-based online game room for lotteries and gambling. It enables you to participate securely in smart contract lotteries, win valuable prizes and prize money in instant ticket games, play dice, and many other smart contract games. We are continuously updating our games collection, and each game is based on smart contracts and open source code. “

Truegame Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Truegame directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Truegame should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Truegame using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Truegame Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Truegame and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.