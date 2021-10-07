Truist Securities Boosts Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Price Target to $6.00

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Truist Securities from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the energy company’s stock. Truist Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.61% from the stock’s current price.

SWN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Truist raised their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Susquehanna raised shares of Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Southwestern Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.65.

NYSE:SWN traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $5.19. 493,177 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,388,289. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 1.44. Southwestern Energy has a 52-week low of $2.42 and a 52-week high of $5.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.90.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The energy company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $884.62 million. Southwestern Energy had a positive return on equity of 135.54% and a negative net margin of 35.41%. On average, analysts predict that Southwestern Energy will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SWN. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 101,549,267 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $575,784,000 after acquiring an additional 9,710,524 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 704.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,686,486 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $37,912,000 after acquiring an additional 5,855,741 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 22,772.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,322,825 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $24,510,000 after acquiring an additional 4,303,925 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 81,514,955 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $462,190,000 after buying an additional 4,072,970 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 163.4% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 5,993,048 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,867,000 after buying an additional 3,717,506 shares during the period. 93.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Southwestern Energy Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P.

