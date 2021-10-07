Truist Securities Increases Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) Price Target to $50.00

Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Truist Securities from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 62.87% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Penn Virginia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Truist raised their target price on Penn Virginia from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Penn Virginia in a research report on Sunday, July 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.40.

Shares of NASDAQ PVAC traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $30.70. 16,115 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 427,790. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 3.54. Penn Virginia has a 12-month low of $6.36 and a 12-month high of $32.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.43. Penn Virginia had a positive return on equity of 27.25% and a negative net margin of 111.38%. The firm had revenue of $124.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.20 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Penn Virginia will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Penn Virginia by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Penn Virginia by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 13,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Penn Virginia by 9.1% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Penn Virginia by 20.1% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Penn Virginia by 47.6% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.91% of the company’s stock.

Penn Virginia Company Profile

Penn Virginia Corp. is an independent oil and gas company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. It focuses on its Eagle Ford Shale project located in South Texas. The company was founded in 1882 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

