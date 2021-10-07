Truist Securities Lowers Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) Price Target to $40.00

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Truist Securities from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 8.28% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Avnet from $49.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Avnet from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of Avnet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Truist cut their target price on shares of Avnet from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Get Avnet alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AVT traded down $0.72 during trading on Thursday, hitting $36.94. 19,016 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 750,216. Avnet has a 1 year low of $24.30 and a 1 year high of $45.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.20 billion. Avnet had a net margin of 0.99% and a return on equity of 6.91%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. Research analysts predict that Avnet will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Avnet news, VP Elizabeth Mcmullen sold 3,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.47, for a total value of $125,065.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Avnet by 3.7% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 103,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,149,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. lifted its stake in Avnet by 47.3% during the second quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 52,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after purchasing an additional 16,843 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Avnet by 67.2% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 64,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,600,000 after purchasing an additional 26,070 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Avnet by 44.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 13,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Avnet during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,592,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.89% of the company’s stock.

About Avnet

Avnet, Inc engages in the distribution and sale of electronic components. It operates through the Electronics Components and Farnell segments. The Electronics Components segment markets and sells semiconductors, interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices, and integrated components. The Farnell segment involves in the distribution of electronic components and related products to the electronic system design community utilizing multi-channel sales and marketing resources.

See Also: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Avnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.