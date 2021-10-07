Truist Securities Raises Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) Price Target to $12.00

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) had its target price lifted by analysts at Truist Securities from $7.00 to $12.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Truist Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.29% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho cut their price target on Comstock Resources from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. TheStreet upgraded Comstock Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Comstock Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Truist raised their price target on Comstock Resources from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.04.

Get Comstock Resources alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CRK traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $10.50. 132,655 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,975,198. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. Comstock Resources has a 52-week low of $4.24 and a 52-week high of $11.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.35. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.31 and a beta of 1.72.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. Comstock Resources had a positive return on equity of 13.82% and a negative net margin of 31.52%. The firm had revenue of $343.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.05 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Comstock Resources will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRK. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 262.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,854 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 4,238 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 440.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,181 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 5,852 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Wexford Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. 28.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comstock Resources Company Profile

Comstock Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas. The firm operations concentrated in the Haynesville shale, a premier natural gas basin located in East Texas. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, TX.

Recommended Story: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Comstock Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comstock Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.