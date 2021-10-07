Truist Securities Raises Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) Price Target to $19.00

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Truist Securities from $17.00 to $19.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Truist Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 67.84% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Earthstone Energy from $12.50 to $16.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Alliance Global Partners lifted their target price on Earthstone Energy from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Earthstone Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a C$10.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Truist lifted their price target on Earthstone Energy from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Earthstone Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Earthstone Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.25.

Shares of NYSE:ESTE traded up $0.52 during trading on Thursday, hitting $11.32. 11,166 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 331,965. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Earthstone Energy has a 52-week low of $2.41 and a 52-week high of $13.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.09. The company has a market cap of $889.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.14 and a beta of 2.91.

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $89.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.37 million. Earthstone Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.09% and a negative net margin of 11.78%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Earthstone Energy will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ESTE. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Earthstone Energy by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 154,714 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,713,000 after acquiring an additional 2,556 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Earthstone Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Earthstone Energy by 65.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,524 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 4,977 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Earthstone Energy by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 113,811 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $814,000 after acquiring an additional 6,175 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Earthstone Energy by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 110,232 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 6,537 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.45% of the company’s stock.

Earthstone Energy Company Profile

Earthstone Energy, Inc is an independent oil and gas holding company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves. It also focuses on the Midland Basin and Eagle Ford Trend properties. The company was founded on July 7, 1969 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

