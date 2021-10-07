Truist Securities Raises EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Price Target to $100.00

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Truist Securities from $79.00 to $100.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the energy exploration company’s stock. Truist Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.90% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of EOG Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Truist Financial lowered shares of EOG Resources to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.57.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Shares of NYSE:EOG traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $86.28. The stock had a trading volume of 121,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,564,577. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a market cap of $50.38 billion, a PE ratio of 26.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.17. EOG Resources has a 12-month low of $31.22 and a 12-month high of $89.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $71.99 and its 200-day moving average is $76.08.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 275.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.23) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that EOG Resources will post 7.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. First National Bank of South Miami bought a new position in EOG Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 72.2% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 384 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Recommended Story: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.