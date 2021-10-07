Truist Securities Raises Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Price Target to $66.00

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Truist Securities from $64.00 to $66.00 in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Truist Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 8.61% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $73.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday. Truist increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. DZ Bank cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $62.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.35.

NYSE XOM traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $60.77. The company had a trading volume of 555,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,384,088. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.85. Exxon Mobil has a 1-year low of $31.11 and a 1-year high of $64.93. The company has a market cap of $257.27 billion, a PE ratio of -19.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $56.44 and a 200-day moving average of $58.31.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 6.07% and a positive return on equity of 3.98%. The company had revenue of $67.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.70) earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was up 107.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XOM. Bull Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 31,856 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,009,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Salem Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,926 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Planning LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 21,165 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,039 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Madison Wealth Management grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 10,957 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $691,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. 51.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

