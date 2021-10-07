Truist Securities Raises Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) Price Target to $26.00

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) had its price objective lifted by Truist Securities from $15.00 to $26.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Truist Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 11.40% from the company’s current price.

RRC has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Range Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Truist boosted their price target on Range Resources from $15.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group raised Range Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $8.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. MKM Partners raised Range Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their price target on Range Resources from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.43.

RRC stock traded up $0.90 during trading on Thursday, hitting $23.34. The company had a trading volume of 112,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,396,470. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.00 and a 200-day moving average of $14.42. Range Resources has a one year low of $5.93 and a one year high of $25.38. The stock has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of -7.26, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24. Range Resources had a positive return on equity of 7.71% and a negative net margin of 39.35%. The business had revenue of $434.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $569.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Range Resources will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Range Resources by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,941,185 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $20,052,000 after purchasing an additional 558,958 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its stake in Range Resources by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 1,074,119 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $18,002,000 after purchasing an additional 37,800 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Range Resources by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 850,537 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $14,255,000 after purchasing an additional 17,645 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Range Resources by 44.7% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 810,127 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $13,578,000 after purchasing an additional 250,209 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Range Resources by 75.8% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,824,804 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $29,167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217,750 shares during the period. 92.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Range Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties in the Appalachian and Midcontinent regions. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

