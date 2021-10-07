Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) Shares Sold by Susquehanna International Group LLP

Susquehanna International Group LLP trimmed its holdings in Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) by 19.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 154,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 38,071 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 0.24% of Trustmark worth $4,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of Trustmark in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Trustmark by 58.8% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust increased its stake in Trustmark by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 1,376 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Trustmark in the 1st quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Trustmark in the 1st quarter valued at $228,000. 61.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trustmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 1st.

NASDAQ:TRMK opened at $33.19 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Trustmark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $22.32 and a fifty-two week high of $36.31. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.99.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.09. Trustmark had a net margin of 27.89% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The business had revenue of $178.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Trustmark Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. Trustmark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.94%.

Trustmark Profile

Trustmark Corp. is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking, wealth management and insurance solutions. It operates through the following segments: General Banking, Wealth Management and Insurance. The General Banking segment offers traditional banking products & services, including commercial and consumer banking services, such as checking accounts, savings programs, overdraft facilities, commercial, installment & real estate loans, home equity loans, lines of credit, drive-in & night deposit services and safe deposit facilities.

