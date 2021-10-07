TrustSwap (SWAP) Price Tops $1.00

TrustSwap (CURRENCY:SWAP) traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 7th. Over the last seven days, TrustSwap has traded 7.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. TrustSwap has a total market cap of $90.00 million and approximately $2.04 million worth of TrustSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TrustSwap coin can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00001853 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001846 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.00 or 0.00049841 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $125.96 or 0.00232557 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $56.29 or 0.00103924 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001848 BTC.

TrustSwap Coin Profile

TrustSwap (SWAP) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 9th, 2020. TrustSwap’s total supply is 99,996,776 coins and its circulating supply is 89,684,502 coins. TrustSwap’s official website is trustswap.org . TrustSwap’s official Twitter account is @trustswap and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TrustSwap is a novel platform with several use cases. It allows employers to have payments delivered at an exact time & date to any employee through an accountable smart contract, program payment to a loved one when the owner passes away, and more. “

TrustSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrustSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrustSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TrustSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

