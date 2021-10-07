TSS (OTCMKTS:TSSI) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.55

TSS, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSSI)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.55 and traded as high as $0.64. TSS shares last traded at $0.64, with a volume of 11,551 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.96 and a beta of 0.69.

TSS (OTCMKTS:TSSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The construction company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. TSS had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 0.92%. The company had revenue of $3.07 million for the quarter.

TSS, Inc engages in the provision of comprehensive services for the planning, design, development and maintenance of mission-critical facilities and information infrastructure as well as integration services. It operates through the Facilities and Systems Integration Services business segments. The Facilities segment comprises of the design, project management, and maintenance of data center and mission-critical business operations.

