Tudor Gold (CVE:TUD) Stock Price Up 0.9%

Shares of Tudor Gold Corp. (CVE:TUD) rose 0.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$2.28 and last traded at C$2.26. Approximately 17,762 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 93,425 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.24.

The stock has a market cap of C$405.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 3.67.

About Tudor Gold (CVE:TUD)

Tudor Gold Corp., a junior resource exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It holds 100% interest in Electrum Project covering an area of approximately 650 hectares; and 60% interest in the Treaty Creek project covering an area of approximately 17, 913 hectares located in the Golden Triangle area to the north of Stewart, British Columbia, Canada.

Featured Article: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Tudor Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tudor Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.