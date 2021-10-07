Tudor Pickering Boosts Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) Price Target to C$23.00

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Tudor Pickering to C$23.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Tudor Pickering’s price target indicates a potential downside of 0.90% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating and set a C$25.00 price objective on shares of Gibson Energy in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Gibson Energy from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. CSFB set a C$25.00 price objective on shares of Gibson Energy and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Gibson Energy from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt lifted their price objective on shares of Gibson Energy from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$24.54.

Shares of TSE:GEI remained flat at $C$23.21 during trading on Thursday. 66,078 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 439,162. Gibson Energy has a 12 month low of C$17.60 and a 12 month high of C$26.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$22.93 and its 200-day moving average is C$23.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.06, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.18.

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$1.67 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Gibson Energy will post 1.1499999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gibson Energy Company Profile

Gibson Energy Inc, an oil infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of crude oil and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.

