TUI (OTCMKTS:TUIFY) Earns Underweight Rating from Morgan Stanley

TUI (OTCMKTS:TUIFY)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

TUIFY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays cut shares of TUI from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TUI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of TUI in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $2.50.

Get TUI alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS TUIFY traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2.18. The stock had a trading volume of 54,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,139. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.16 and a 200-day moving average of $2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.76, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 1.86. TUI has a 12-month low of $1.73 and a 12-month high of $5.05.

TUI AG engages in the provision of tour, hotel and resort, and cruise services. It operates through the following segments: Northern Region, Central Region, Western Region, Hotels and Resorts, Cruises, and Other Tourism. The Northern Region segment includes tour operators, airlines, and cruise business in the UK, Ireland, and the Nordics.

Recommended Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for TUI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TUI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.