Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQ) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $20.38

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (TSE:TRQ) (NYSE:TRQ) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$20.38 and traded as low as C$17.39. Turquoise Hill Resources shares last traded at C$18.00, with a volume of 150,884 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.24, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$18.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$20.38.

Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQ) (NYSE:TRQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.59 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$390.47 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. will post 1.5800001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It develops and operates the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in Southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd.

