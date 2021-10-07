TurtleCoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $13.03 Million (TRTL)

TurtleCoin (CURRENCY:TRTL) traded up 8.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 7th. One TurtleCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, TurtleCoin has traded up 54.7% against the U.S. dollar. TurtleCoin has a total market cap of $13.03 million and approximately $1.08 million worth of TurtleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded up 55.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 63.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded down 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000013 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 100% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

TurtleCoin Profile

TRTL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on December 9th, 2017. TurtleCoin’s total supply is 112,353,572,108 coins. The Reddit community for TurtleCoin is /r/TRTL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for TurtleCoin is turtlecoin.lol. The official message board for TurtleCoin is medium.com/@turtlecoin. TurtleCoin’s official Twitter account is @_turtlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “TurtleCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. It is a community-focused cryptocurrency which follows three simple tenets: Fast, Easy, Safe. “

Buying and Selling TurtleCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TurtleCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TurtleCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TurtleCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

