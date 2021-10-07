TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $58.64.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TSP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TuSimple from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of TuSimple from $48.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, CICC Research began coverage on shares of TuSimple in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.70 price objective for the company.

In related news, CEO Cheng Lu sold 35,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.55, for a total value of $1,259,536.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider James Mullen sold 3,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.83, for a total transaction of $111,079.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 210,450 shares of company stock valued at $8,592,771.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of TuSimple during the 2nd quarter worth $544,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of TuSimple during the 2nd quarter worth $6,690,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of TuSimple during the 2nd quarter worth $380,000. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of TuSimple during the 2nd quarter worth $10,321,000. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of TuSimple during the 2nd quarter worth $2,850,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSP stock opened at $36.48 on Thursday. TuSimple has a 12 month low of $27.24 and a 12 month high of $79.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.51.

TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $1.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 million. Equities analysts expect that TuSimple will post -3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About TuSimple

TuSimple Holdings Inc, an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and internationally. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology.

