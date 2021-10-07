Tuya (NYSE:TUYA) Shares Gap Up to $8.31

Tuya Inc. (NYSE:TUYA) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $8.31, but opened at $8.69. Tuya shares last traded at $8.75, with a volume of 3,381 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tuya from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 10.78 and a current ratio of 11.21.

Tuya (NYSE:TUYA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $84.66 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tuya Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TUYA. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tuya during the 1st quarter worth approximately $24,947,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Tuya during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,878,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Tuya during the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,683,000. Ocean Arete Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Tuya during the 1st quarter worth approximately $634,000. Finally, Kirkoswald Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tuya during the 1st quarter worth approximately $137,000. Institutional investors own 8.75% of the company’s stock.

About Tuya (NYSE:TUYA)

Tuya Inc operates an Internet of Things (IoT) cloud platform worldwide. It provides IoT cloud platform that delivers a suite of offerings, including Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) to original equipment manufacturers, industry operators, and system integrators. The company's IoT PaaS enables businesses and developers to develop, launch, manage, and monetize software-enabled devices and services; and industry SaaS offering enables businesses to deploy, connect, and manage various types of smart devices.

