TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited (LON:SMIF) to Issue Dividend Increase – GBX 1.02 Per Share

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited (LON:SMIF) declared a dividend on Thursday, October 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.02 ($0.01) per share on Friday, October 29th. This represents a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This is a positive change from TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund’s previous dividend of $0.50. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Shares of TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund stock traded down GBX 0.50 ($0.01) on Thursday, hitting GBX 96.60 ($1.26). The company had a trading volume of 183,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 387,041. TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund has a twelve month low of GBX 83 ($1.08) and a twelve month high of GBX 108 ($1.41). The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 97.01 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 96.32.
TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Company Profile
