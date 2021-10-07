TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited (LON:SMIF) to Issue Dividend Increase – GBX 1.02 Per Share

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited (LON:SMIF) declared a dividend on Thursday, October 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.02 ($0.01) per share on Friday, October 29th. This represents a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This is a positive change from TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund’s previous dividend of $0.50. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund stock traded down GBX 0.50 ($0.01) on Thursday, hitting GBX 96.60 ($1.26). The company had a trading volume of 183,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 387,041. TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund has a twelve month low of GBX 83 ($1.08) and a twelve month high of GBX 108 ($1.41). The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 97.01 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 96.32.

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Company Profile

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Numis Securities Ltd. The fund is managed by TwentyFour Asset Management LLP. It invests in fixed income markets of the United Kingdom. The fund primarily invests in Âless liquidÂ instruments across the debt spectrum, including asset backed securities, bank capital, corporate loans, high yield bonds, and leveraged loans issued by a wide variety of issuers.

