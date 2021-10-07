Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) CFO Khozema Shipchandler Sells 1,223 Shares

Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) CFO Khozema Shipchandler sold 1,223 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.38, for a total value of $382,040.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Khozema Shipchandler also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 1st, Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,225 shares of Twilio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.75, for a total value of $1,031,193.75.

On Thursday, August 19th, Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,424 shares of Twilio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.25, for a total value of $1,144,472.00.

On Monday, August 16th, Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,506 shares of Twilio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.73, for a total transaction of $1,254,201.38.

On Wednesday, August 4th, Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,225 shares of Twilio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.79, for a total transaction of $1,189,347.75.

Shares of TWLO traded up $7.29 during trading on Thursday, reaching $324.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,377,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,908,548. The company has a fifty day moving average of $349.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $353.38. Twilio Inc. has a twelve month low of $254.82 and a twelve month high of $457.30. The company has a market cap of $57.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.52 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 10.93, a current ratio of 10.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.92% and a negative net margin of 32.40%. The company had revenue of $668.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $597.74 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Twilio Inc. will post -2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TWLO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of Twilio from $440.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Twilio from $430.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Twilio from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Twilio in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $463.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Twilio from $424.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Twilio presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $459.84.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Twilio by 133.9% during the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 1,787 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Twilio by 70.8% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,860 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,226,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Twilio by 77.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,630 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,858,000 after acquiring an additional 10,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Financial Group raised its position in shares of Twilio by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 5,776 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 77.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Twilio

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

