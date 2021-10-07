Twin Disc, Incorporated (NASDAQ:TWIN) Short Interest Up 17.4% in September

Twin Disc, Incorporated (NASDAQ:TWIN) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,800 shares, an increase of 17.4% from the August 31st total of 33,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Twin Disc by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 222,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after purchasing an additional 8,884 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Twin Disc by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 28,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 2,766 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Twin Disc in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,350,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Twin Disc by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 184,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,626,000 after purchasing an additional 23,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Twin Disc by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 476,578 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,782,000 after purchasing an additional 22,994 shares during the last quarter. 50.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TWIN opened at $10.96 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.37 and a 200-day moving average of $12.50. The firm has a market cap of $149.66 million, a P/E ratio of -6.94 and a beta of 1.63. Twin Disc has a twelve month low of $4.93 and a twelve month high of $16.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The industrial products company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03). Twin Disc had a negative net margin of 9.57% and a negative return on equity of 5.95%. The firm had revenue of $66.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.30 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Twin Disc will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Twin Disc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

Twin Disc Company Profile

Twin Disc, Inc engages in manufacturing and sale of marine and off-highway power transmission equipment. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing and Distribution. The Manufacturing segment refers to the manufacturing, assembly and office facilities in Racine, Wisconsin, U.SA, Nivelles, Belgium, Decima, Italy and Switzerland.

