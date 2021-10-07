Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) by 62.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,941 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,108 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Twist Bioscience were worth $2,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TWST. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 11,040.0% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 87.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Twist Bioscience in the first quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Twist Bioscience in the first quarter valued at $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Twist Bioscience alerts:

Shares of TWST stock opened at $96.55 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $110.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.41. The firm has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.76 and a beta of 0.70. Twist Bioscience Co. has a 1 year low of $74.25 and a 1 year high of $214.07.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $35.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.43 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 24.59% and a negative net margin of 106.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.67) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on TWST. Zacks Investment Research raised Twist Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. William Blair began coverage on Twist Bioscience in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Twist Bioscience from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.00.

In related news, CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.85, for a total transaction of $251,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 256,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,287,572.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 33,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.63, for a total value of $3,656,703.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 145,148 shares of company stock worth $16,256,078. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Twist Bioscience Company Profile

Twist Bioscience Corp. develops proprietary semiconductor-based synthetic DNA manufacturing process. It produces synthetic biology tools such as genes, oligo pools, variant libraries, DNA data storage and NGS. The firm also produces agriculture production as well as new applications such as in vivo diagnostics, biodetection and data storage.

See Also: What is a Call Option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST).

Receive News & Ratings for Twist Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twist Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.