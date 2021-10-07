Tyman (LON:TYMN) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $777.06

Tyman plc (LON:TYMN) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 777.06 ($10.15) and traded as low as GBX 389.50 ($5.09). Tyman shares last traded at GBX 393.50 ($5.14), with a volume of 604,615 shares trading hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Tyman to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from GBX 375 ($4.90) to GBX 500 ($6.53) in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.36, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 428.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 777.06. The firm has a market cap of £772.44 million and a PE ratio of 15.13.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were paid a GBX 4 ($0.05) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. Tyman’s payout ratio is 0.15%.

Tyman Company Profile (LON:TYMN)

Tyman plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies engineered fenestration and access solutions to the door and window industry in North America, the United Kingdom, Canada, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three divisions: AmesburyTruth, ERA, and SchlegelGiesse. The AmesburyTruth division manufactures window and door hardware components, extrusions, and sealing systems.

