Typerium Price Reaches $0.0004 on Top Exchanges (TYPE)

Typerium (CURRENCY:TYPE) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 7th. Typerium has a total market cap of $690,727.54 and approximately $101.00 worth of Typerium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Typerium coin can now be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Typerium has traded 8.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Typerium alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001856 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.43 or 0.00049067 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002373 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $121.37 or 0.00225295 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.53 or 0.00103086 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.58 or 0.00012220 BTC.

About Typerium

Typerium (TYPE) is a coin. Typerium’s total supply is 1,865,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,624,839,391 coins. The official website for Typerium is typerium.io . Typerium’s official Twitter account is @Typerium_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Typerium aims to change this by bringing about smoother transactions and a better online experience for both buyers and sellers. Its platform will leverage the Ethereum blockchain and smart-contract functionality to create a universal and decentralized trust and reputation system. This will give each party more information when they conduct transactions, help to reduce fraud and make it easier to resolve any conflict. On top of this, Typerium will have a seamlessly integrated mobile payments solution that takes advantage of the latest technology developments. The Typerium Creative Marketplace will use its own wallet and currency, the TYPE Token, and feature the trust and reputation system, as well as the integrated mobile payment solution mentioned above. Over time, these systems will be expanded to third-party retailers so that they can also take advantage of the increased functionality and lower costs that come from using the Typerium system. “

Typerium Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Typerium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Typerium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Typerium using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Typerium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Typerium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.