Typhoon Network 1-Day Volume Tops $7,508.00 (TYPH)

Typhoon Network (CURRENCY:TYPH) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 7th. One Typhoon Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0909 or 0.00000167 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Typhoon Network has a market cap of $822,567.65 and $7,508.00 worth of Typhoon Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Typhoon Network has traded up 8.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001840 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001983 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.81 or 0.00062192 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 28.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $51.48 or 0.00094685 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $71.97 or 0.00132378 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $54,069.43 or 0.99448760 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,531.24 or 0.06494935 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Typhoon Network’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,046,767 coins. Typhoon Network’s official Twitter account is @TyphoonCrypto

