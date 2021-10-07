U.S. Bancorp (USB) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 14th. Analysts expect U.S. Bancorp to post earnings of $1.14 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.62 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 29.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. On average, analysts expect U.S. Bancorp to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NYSE USB opened at $61.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $91.11 billion, a PE ratio of 13.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.14. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $36.57 and a 52-week high of $62.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $57.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. This is a boost from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 60.13%.

USB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.77.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

Featured Article: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.