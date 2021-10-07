Ube Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:UBEOF) Short Interest Down 15.9% in September

Ube Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:UBEOF) saw a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 125,900 shares, a drop of 15.9% from the August 31st total of 149,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Shares of UBEOF stock opened at $19.75 on Thursday. Ube Industries has a one year low of $19.75 and a one year high of $19.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.79 and its 200 day moving average is $20.91.
About Ube Industries
