Ube Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:UBEOF) Short Interest Down 15.9% in September

Ube Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:UBEOF) saw a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 125,900 shares, a drop of 15.9% from the August 31st total of 149,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of UBEOF stock opened at $19.75 on Thursday. Ube Industries has a one year low of $19.75 and a one year high of $19.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.79 and its 200 day moving average is $20.91.

About Ube Industries

Ube Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the chemicals, construction materials, and machinery businesses in Japan, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Chemicals, Construction Materials, Machinery, and Others. It offers synthetic rubber, engineering plastics, caprolactam, industrial chemicals, liquefied gas, polyethylene, ammonium sulfate, polyimide, battery materials, telecommunication parts, separation membranes, fine chemicals, ceramics, phosphor products, high purity chemicals, polyurethane and related materials, aerospace materials, inorganic fiber, and high temperature paints.

