Ubisoft Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $10.89

Shares of Ubisoft Entertainment SA (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $10.89 and last traded at $11.15, with a volume of 150905 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.92.

A number of research firms have recently commented on UBSFY. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from €60.60 ($71.29) to €56.80 ($66.82) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Benchmark lowered shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ubisoft Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 2nd. Finally, Societe Generale lowered their price target on shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from €63.50 ($74.71) to €57.00 ($67.06) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.90.

The company has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.55 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.77.

Ubisoft Entertainment SA is a holding company, which engages in the production, publication, and distribution of multimedia, audiovisual, and information technology products. It creates and publishes video games, educational and cultural software, cartoons and literary, and cinematographic and television works.

