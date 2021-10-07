UBS Group Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Sonova (OTCMKTS:SONVY)

Sonova (OTCMKTS:SONVY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on SONVY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sonova from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Sonova from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.00.

SONVY stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $74.75. 13,488 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,711. Sonova has a 52 week low of $46.75 and a 52 week high of $83.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.03 and a beta of 0.72.

Sonova Holding AG engages in the development and production of hearing care solutions. It operates through the Hearing Instruments and Cochlear Implants business segments. The Hearing Instruments segment includes the activities related to the design, development, production, distribution, and servicing of hearing instruments and related products.

