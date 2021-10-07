UBS Group Reiterates “GBX 1,460” Price Target for GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK)

GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) has been assigned a GBX 1,460 ($19.07) target price by UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 5.15% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,500 ($19.60) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 1,350 ($17.64) target price on GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,570 ($20.51) to GBX 1,625 ($21.23) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,400 ($18.29) target price on GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GlaxoSmithKline has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,553 ($20.29).

Shares of GSK opened at GBX 1,388.50 ($18.14) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.10, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.52. GlaxoSmithKline has a one year low of GBX 1,190.80 ($15.56) and a one year high of GBX 1,528.80 ($19.97). The firm has a market capitalization of £69.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,442.40 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,391.98.

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

