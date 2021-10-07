UCA Coin (UCA) Price Hits $0.0035

UCA Coin (CURRENCY:UCA) traded up 7.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 7th. UCA Coin has a market cap of $7.13 million and approximately $41,991.00 worth of UCA Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UCA Coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0035 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, UCA Coin has traded up 150.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001849 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001997 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $33.46 or 0.00061871 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 49.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $53.31 or 0.00098581 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $72.05 or 0.00133219 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $54,151.99 or 1.00132315 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,435.73 or 0.06353004 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

UCA Coin Profile

UCA Coin’s total supply is 5,325,723,772 coins and its circulating supply is 2,047,995,147 coins. UCA Coin’s official Twitter account is @ucacoin . UCA Coin’s official website is ucacoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Ucacoin is a peer-to-peer decentralized digital currency for ordinary people, easy to use and acquire. Ucacoin is a fork of Pivx. “

