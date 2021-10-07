UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJF) Short Interest Update

UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 528,300 shares, a decline of 15.4% from the August 31st total of 624,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,320.8 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:UCBJF opened at $111.25 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $21.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 0.60. UCB has a fifty-two week low of $93.00 and a fifty-two week high of $114.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Several equities research analysts have commented on UCBJF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of UCB to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Societe Generale assumed coverage on shares of UCB in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of UCB to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of UCB in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.39 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of UCB to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, UCB has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.07.

UCB SA engages in the research, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. It offers medicinal products such as briviact, keppra, vimpat, neupro, cimzia, nootropil, xyrem, xyzal, and zyrtec. The company was founded by Emmanuel Janssen on January 18, 1928 and is headquartered in Brussels, Belgium.

