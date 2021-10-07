UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $319.69 Million

Analysts expect UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) to announce $319.69 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for UDR’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $328.60 million and the lowest is $317.17 million. UDR reported sales of $310.04 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that UDR will report full-year sales of $1.25 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.24 billion to $1.27 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.31 billion to $1.44 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover UDR.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.45). UDR had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 1.40%.

UDR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of UDR in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of UDR from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. BTIG Research upgraded shares of UDR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 13th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of UDR from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of UDR in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, UDR has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.88.

In related news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.71, for a total transaction of $3,342,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total transaction of $1,633,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 160,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,819,950. 2.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of UDR by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,314,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,317,485,000 after buying an additional 441,223 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of UDR by 15.0% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 41,215,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,807,755,000 after buying an additional 5,374,674 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of UDR by 1.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,828,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $824,259,000 after buying an additional 237,391 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in UDR by 2.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,811,604 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $283,936,000 after purchasing an additional 118,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in UDR by 0.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,813,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $186,781,000 after purchasing an additional 27,022 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of UDR opened at $54.00 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.03 billion, a PE ratio of 1,080.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 0.75. UDR has a one year low of $29.34 and a one year high of $56.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 4.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.97.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.3625 per share. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.08%.

About UDR

UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. It operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.

