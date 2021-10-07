UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) Given New $65.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) had its target price decreased by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $74.00 to $65.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the healthcare company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 26.66% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of UiPath from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of UiPath in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of UiPath from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of UiPath in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of UiPath to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, UiPath presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.19.

Shares of NASDAQ:PATH opened at $51.32 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.67. UiPath has a twelve month low of $49.23 and a twelve month high of $90.00.

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 6th. The healthcare company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $195.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.72 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that UiPath will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Philippe Botteri sold 163,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.18, for a total value of $9,841,777.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Rich Wong sold 40,000 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.20, for a total value of $2,528,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,014,802.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 460,427 shares of company stock valued at $27,289,358. 28.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of UiPath during the second quarter worth $104,035,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of UiPath in the second quarter valued at about $806,000. HBK Investments L P bought a new stake in shares of UiPath in the second quarter valued at about $2,038,000. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of UiPath in the second quarter valued at about $1,021,000. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of UiPath in the second quarter valued at about $431,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.14% of the company’s stock.

UiPath Company Profile

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. It develops UiPath Studio, a platform designed for RPA developers looking to build complex process automations with built-in governance capabilities, such as robust debugging tools, application programming interface automation, wizards to automate desktop or web applications, leverage custom code, and to integrate machine learning models into production workflows.

