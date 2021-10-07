Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $67.00.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on UCTT. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Ultra Clean in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ultra Clean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ultra Clean in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.
In other news, insider William Joe Williams sold 618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.09, for a total transaction of $34,045.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David T. Ibnale sold 3,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.54, for a total value of $148,096.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 84,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,854,824.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,497 shares of company stock valued at $215,504. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
NASDAQ UCTT opened at $41.10 on Thursday. Ultra Clean has a 52 week low of $21.08 and a 52 week high of $65.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 19.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.97.
Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $515.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.44 million. Ultra Clean had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 21.88%. Ultra Clean’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. Research analysts expect that Ultra Clean will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.
Ultra Clean Company Profile
Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures and sells its products and services primarily to customers in the semiconductor capital equipment industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Products & Solutions (SPS) and Semiconductor Services Business (SSB). The SPS segment provides warranty on its products for a period of up to two years and provides for warranty costs at the time of sale based on historical activity.
