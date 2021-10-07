Ultralife Co. (NASDAQ:ULBI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Ultralife Co. (NASDAQ:ULBI) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 149,800 shares, an increase of 17.9% from the August 31st total of 127,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 67,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In other Ultralife news, Director Bradford T. Whitmore bought 7,687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.97 per share, with a total value of $61,265.39. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Bradford T. Whitmore bought 5,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.95 per share, for a total transaction of $40,648.35. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 569,015 shares in the company, valued at $4,523,669.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 38.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Ultralife in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Ultralife by 68.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,967 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,434 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ultralife in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in Ultralife by 159.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,597 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 4,664 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Ultralife in the first quarter valued at approximately $90,000. 31.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ULBI stock opened at $7.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $114.30 million, a PE ratio of 28.48 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.27. Ultralife has a one year low of $5.10 and a one year high of $11.78.

Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $26.77 million for the quarter. Ultralife had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 4.36%.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Ultralife from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd.

About Ultralife

Ultralife Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of products for power solutions. It operates through the Battery & Energy Products and Communications System segments. The Battery & Energy Products segment includes Lithium 9-volt, cylindrical, thin cell and various other non-rechargeable batteries, in addition to rechargeable batteries, uninterruptable power supplies, charging systems, and accessories such as cables.

