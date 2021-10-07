UMA (UMA) Price Hits $9.97 on Top Exchanges

UMA (CURRENCY:UMA) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 7th. In the last seven days, UMA has traded up 10.7% against the US dollar. UMA has a total market cap of $627.76 million and approximately $33.26 million worth of UMA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UMA coin can now be purchased for about $9.97 or 0.00018400 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get UMA alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001845 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.28 or 0.00050338 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002377 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $126.46 or 0.00233362 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $56.44 or 0.00104151 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.52 or 0.00012038 BTC.

About UMA

UMA (UMA) is a coin. It was first traded on January 9th, 2020. UMA’s total supply is 104,890,459 coins and its circulating supply is 62,957,808 coins. UMA’s official Twitter account is @UMAprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . UMA’s official website is umaproject.org . UMA’s official message board is medium.com/uma-project

According to CryptoCompare, “UMA is designed to power the financial innovations made possible by permissionless, public blockchains, like Ethereum. Using concepts borrowed from fiat financial derivatives, UMA defines an open-source protocol that allows any two counterparties to design and create their own financial contracts. But unlike traditional derivatives, UMA contracts are secured with economic incentives alone, making them self-enforcing and universally accessible. “

UMA Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UMA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UMA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UMA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for UMA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UMA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.