UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) PT Raised to $115.00

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) had its price objective increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $110.00 to $115.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the bank’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.49% from the company’s current price.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of UMB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.
NASDAQ UMBF opened at $99.58 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $92.75 and a 200-day moving average of $93.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 1.08. UMB Financial has a 52-week low of $53.57 and a 52-week high of $102.01.
In other UMB Financial news, Director Alexander C. Kemper sold 2,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.94, for a total value of $252,322.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,003,436.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.32, for a total transaction of $205,304.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,230 shares of company stock valued at $877,738 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 10.16% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UMBF. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in UMB Financial by 313.4% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 446,171 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,521,000 after buying an additional 338,254 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 216.0% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 349,411 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,516,000 after purchasing an additional 238,840 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,140,270 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $199,813,000 after purchasing an additional 238,248 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 886,277 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,829,000 after purchasing an additional 121,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,487,716 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $138,447,000 after purchasing an additional 97,400 shares during the last quarter. 84.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
UMB Financial Company Profile
UMB Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of bank and asset services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, and Personal Banking. The Commercial Banking segment serves the commercial lending and leasing, capital markets, and treasury management needs of the company’s mid-market businesses and governmental entities by offering various products and services.
