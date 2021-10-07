UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) PT Raised to $115.00

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) had its price objective increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $110.00 to $115.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the bank’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.49% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of UMB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

NASDAQ UMBF opened at $99.58 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $92.75 and a 200-day moving average of $93.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 1.08. UMB Financial has a 52-week low of $53.57 and a 52-week high of $102.01.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $332.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.78 million. UMB Financial had a net margin of 29.15% and a return on equity of 13.90%. UMB Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that UMB Financial will post 7.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other UMB Financial news, Director Alexander C. Kemper sold 2,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.94, for a total value of $252,322.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,003,436.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.32, for a total transaction of $205,304.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,230 shares of company stock valued at $877,738 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 10.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UMBF. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in UMB Financial by 313.4% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 446,171 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,521,000 after buying an additional 338,254 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 216.0% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 349,411 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,516,000 after purchasing an additional 238,840 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,140,270 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $199,813,000 after purchasing an additional 238,248 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 886,277 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,829,000 after purchasing an additional 121,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,487,716 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $138,447,000 after purchasing an additional 97,400 shares during the last quarter. 84.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UMB Financial Company Profile

UMB Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of bank and asset services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, and Personal Banking. The Commercial Banking segment serves the commercial lending and leasing, capital markets, and treasury management needs of the company’s mid-market businesses and governmental entities by offering various products and services.

