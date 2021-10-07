Umbrella Network Price Reaches $0.53 on Exchanges (UMB)

Umbrella Network (CURRENCY:UMB) traded 19.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 7th. Over the last seven days, Umbrella Network has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar. One Umbrella Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.53 or 0.00000992 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Umbrella Network has a total market capitalization of $39.57 million and $8.71 million worth of Umbrella Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.98 or 0.00089081 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.59 or 0.00014092 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002705 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Starbound (SBD) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decimal (DEL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000557 BTC.

Crypxie (CPX) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00009372 BTC.

Umbrella Network Profile

UMB uses the hashing algorithm. Umbrella Network’s total supply is 97,437,397 coins and its circulating supply is 74,060,182 coins. Umbrella Network’s official Twitter account is @UmbNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Umbrella Network is a scalable, cost-efficient, and community-owned oracle for the DeFi and blockchain community. Its Layer 2 technology uses the latest advances in Merkle tree technology to write multiple data points on a single on-chain transaction, so it allows for batching data to smart contracts accurately, securely, and inexpensively. Umbrella utilizes a Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) that benefits from the active participation of the community and token holders. UMB Utility Token holders will 1) select Validator Nodes, 2) participate in governance, 3) stake tokens in consensus rounds, and 4) generate rewards for staking tokens. “

Buying and Selling Umbrella Network

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Umbrella Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Umbrella Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Umbrella Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

