Umbrella Network (UMB) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $5.22 Million

Umbrella Network (CURRENCY:UMB) traded 6.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 7th. One Umbrella Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.49 or 0.00000905 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Umbrella Network has traded down 13.4% against the U.S. dollar. Umbrella Network has a market capitalization of $36.25 million and $5.22 million worth of Umbrella Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.91 or 0.00083040 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.76 or 0.00014346 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00002760 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Starbound (SBD) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decimal (DEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000566 BTC.

Crypxie (CPX) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00009372 BTC.

About Umbrella Network

Umbrella Network (CRYPTO:UMB) uses the hashing algorithm. Umbrella Network’s total supply is 97,437,397 coins and its circulating supply is 74,060,182 coins. Umbrella Network’s official Twitter account is @UmbNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Umbrella Network is a scalable, cost-efficient, and community-owned oracle for the DeFi and blockchain community. Its Layer 2 technology uses the latest advances in Merkle tree technology to write multiple data points on a single on-chain transaction, so it allows for batching data to smart contracts accurately, securely, and inexpensively. Umbrella utilizes a Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) that benefits from the active participation of the community and token holders. UMB Utility Token holders will 1) select Validator Nodes, 2) participate in governance, 3) stake tokens in consensus rounds, and 4) generate rewards for staking tokens. “

