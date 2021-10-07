Unibright Market Cap Tops $365.10 Million (UBT)

Unibright (CURRENCY:UBT) traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 7th. Unibright has a total market capitalization of $365.10 million and $4.30 million worth of Unibright was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Unibright coin can now be bought for approximately $2.43 or 0.00004504 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Unibright has traded down 15% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001850 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.97 or 0.00049907 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $126.26 or 0.00233637 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $56.14 or 0.00103890 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001852 BTC.

Unibright Coin Profile

UBT is a coin. It was first traded on January 11th, 2018. Unibright’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 149,999,999 coins. The Reddit community for Unibright is /r/Unibright . Unibright’s official Twitter account is @Unibrightio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Unibright is unibright.io . Unibright’s official message board is medium.com/@UnibrightIO

According to CryptoCompare, “UniBright is a platform designed to connect businesses and blockchains. UniBright offers a framework that auto-generates blockchain compliant code which translates into minimal developer skills required for businesses to integrate a blockchain in their systems. UBT is an ERC20 token required to register every smart contract deployed on the UniBright platform. “

Unibright Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unibright directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unibright should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Unibright using one of the exchanges listed above.

