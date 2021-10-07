Unicly CryptoPunks Collection Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $107,564.00 (UPUNK)

Unicly CryptoPunks Collection (CURRENCY:UPUNK) traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 7th. Unicly CryptoPunks Collection has a total market capitalization of $17.75 million and approximately $107,564.00 worth of Unicly CryptoPunks Collection was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Unicly CryptoPunks Collection coin can currently be purchased for $0.0710 or 0.00000131 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Unicly CryptoPunks Collection has traded up 23.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001846 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001984 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.32 or 0.00063328 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.38 or 0.00096661 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.11 or 0.00133056 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $54,194.36 or 1.00004795 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,538.78 or 0.06530101 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Unicly CryptoPunks Collection’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins.

