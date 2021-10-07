UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCFF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCFF) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.60.

Several brokerages have recently commented on UNCFF. Credit Suisse Group raised UniCredit from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut UniCredit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of UniCredit in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Citigroup raised UniCredit from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of UniCredit in a research report on Friday, July 2nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:UNCFF opened at $13.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. UniCredit has a 12 month low of $7.30 and a 12 month high of $13.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.08 billion, a PE ratio of -8.95 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.96.

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Central Eastern Europe segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, hedging, and treasury solutions.

